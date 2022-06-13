Let them eat lunch

For millions of Americans, working through lunch is the norm. Our sad desk salads and Tupperware containers filled with premade meals are as much a part of the work day as checking our emails or clocking in.

But what if it didn't have to be this way? What if this particular brand of work-life imbalance was not only frowned upon, but forbidden by law?

Join us this week as we follow one American's journey to a foreign country with an even more foreign work culture: France.

This episode was made in collaboration with the Rough Translation podcast.

