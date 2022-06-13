Accessibility links
A French law mandated work-life balance, an American struggled to adapt. : Planet Money For many Americans, desk lunches are the norm. You might even be having one right now. But what if it didn't have to be this way? | Fill out our listener survey here

Planet Money

Let them eat lunch

Listen · 22:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1104647327/1105402499" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Customers sit on outside terraces, in Paris, on May 19, 202.
For millions of Americans, working through lunch is the norm. Our sad desk salads and Tupperware containers filled with premade meals are as much a part of the work day as checking our emails or clocking in.

But what if it didn't have to be this way? What if this particular brand of work-life imbalance was not only frowned upon, but forbidden by law?

Join us this week as we follow one American's journey to a foreign country with an even more foreign work culture: France.

This episode was made in collaboration with the Rough Translation podcast.

Music: Doo Doop, French Polish, and Gourmet of Love.

