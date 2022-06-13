Let them eat lunch
Let them eat lunch
For millions of Americans, working through lunch is the norm. Our sad desk salads and Tupperware containers filled with premade meals are as much a part of the work day as checking our emails or clocking in.
But what if it didn't have to be this way? What if this particular brand of work-life imbalance was not only frowned upon, but forbidden by law?
Join us this week as we follow one American's journey to a foreign country with an even more foreign work culture: France.
This episode was made in collaboration with the Rough Translation podcast.
Music: Doo Doop, French Polish, and Gourmet of Love.
Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.
Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.