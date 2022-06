This kindergarten class has raised and set free 18 orphaned turtles A kindergarten class in Stone Harbor, N.J., recently set free 18 orphaned turtles it raised from eggs. They're part of a program that has saved thousands of diamond terrapin turtles over 20 years.

Animals This kindergarten class has raised and set free 18 orphaned turtles This kindergarten class has raised and set free 18 orphaned turtles Listen · 2:21 2:21 A kindergarten class in Stone Harbor, N.J., recently set free 18 orphaned turtles it raised from eggs. They're part of a program that has saved thousands of diamond terrapin turtles over 20 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor