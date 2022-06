Morning news brief The Jan. 6 House panel held the second of seven hearings. Nevada is one of four states holding a primary. The FDA considers whether to authorize the first vaccines for children younger than 5.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:15 11:15 The Jan. 6 House panel held the second of seven hearings. Nevada is one of four states holding a primary. The FDA considers whether to authorize the first vaccines for children younger than 5. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor