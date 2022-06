Nevada has some competitive GOP primaries, as Republicans aim to unseat Democrats Nevada is one of four states holding primary elections on Tuesday. There are competitive Republican contests for key state and federal offices.

National Nevada has some competitive GOP primaries, as Republicans aim to unseat Democrats Nevada has some competitive GOP primaries, as Republicans aim to unseat Democrats Listen · 3:08 3:08 Nevada is one of four states holding primary elections on Tuesday. There are competitive Republican contests for key state and federal offices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor