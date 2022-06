Ukraine says corpses of thousands of Russian soldiers are piling up in morgues A Russian soldier's forgotten body is discovered in a liberated village north of Kyiv, setting off emotions and an inquest — as Russia refuses to acknowledge its war dead.

Europe Ukraine says corpses of thousands of Russian soldiers are piling up in morgues Ukraine says corpses of thousands of Russian soldiers are piling up in morgues A Russian soldier's forgotten body is discovered in a liberated village north of Kyiv, setting off emotions and an inquest — as Russia refuses to acknowledge its war dead.