The FDA is reviewing COVID vaccines for children 5 and younger Food and Drug Administration advisers are opening a two-day meeting to review Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines for children, including the first vaccines for kids younger than age 5.

Health The FDA is reviewing COVID vaccines for children 5 and younger The FDA is reviewing COVID vaccines for children 5 and younger Listen · 3:45 3:45 Food and Drug Administration advisers are opening a two-day meeting to review Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines for children, including the first vaccines for kids younger than age 5. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor