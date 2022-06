Police in Idaho arrested dozens of Patriot Front members near a Pride event Authorities in northern Idaho are not ruling out more criminal charges after the arrests of 31 white nationalists who are accused of planning to riot at a Pride festival.

National Police in Idaho arrested dozens of Patriot Front members near a Pride event Police in Idaho arrested dozens of Patriot Front members near a Pride event Audio will be available later today. Authorities in northern Idaho are not ruling out more criminal charges after the arrests of 31 white nationalists who are accused of planning to riot at a Pride festival. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor