Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords In Portland, Oregon, some nonprofits are borrowing an idea used in commercial real estate. Through master leasing, organizations support people who are unhoused by acting like their landlord.

Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords Audio will be available later today. In Portland, Oregon, some nonprofits are borrowing an idea used in commercial real estate. Through master leasing, organizations support people who are unhoused by acting like their landlord. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor