The U.K.'s deportation of refugees to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says The United Kingdom plans to fly a group of asylum-seekers to Rwanda Tuesday. It's part of a new British immigration policy that's been widely criticized as cruel and barbaric.

Europe The U.K.'s deportation of refugees to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says The U.K.'s deportation of refugees to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says Listen · 4:37 4:37 The United Kingdom plans to fly a group of asylum-seekers to Rwanda Tuesday. It's part of a new British immigration policy that's been widely criticized as cruel and barbaric. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor