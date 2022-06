The U.K. deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says The United Kingdom plans to fly a group of asylum-seekers to Rwanda Tuesday. It's part of a new British immigration policy that's been widely criticized as cruel and barbaric.

