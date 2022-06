As hate crimes against Asian Americans rise, a California neighborhood takes action In Oakland, Calif., Chinatown residents have been targeted with robberies and anti-Asian abuse. They decided to fight back with volunteer patrols, and their presence is helping to deter crime.

As hate crimes against Asian Americans rise, a California neighborhood takes action As hate crimes against Asian Americans rise, a California neighborhood takes action Audio will be available later today. In Oakland, Calif., Chinatown residents have been targeted with robberies and anti-Asian abuse. They decided to fight back with volunteer patrols, and their presence is helping to deter crime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor