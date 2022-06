A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England Batsman Daryl Mitchell sent the ball flying into the stands and it landed in a fan's beer cup. TV footage shows the suds exploding all over the woman and those around her.

Sports A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England Listen · 0:28 0:28 Batsman Daryl Mitchell sent the ball flying into the stands and it landed in a fan's beer cup. TV footage shows the suds exploding all over the woman and those around her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor