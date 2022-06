The British government debates the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol The U.K. government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is weighing proposed legislation to scrap a part of the Brexit deal that governs trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The British government debates the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol The U.K. government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is weighing proposed legislation to scrap a part of the Brexit deal that governs trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.