An audio producer is this poet's unsung hero My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Poet Joy Ladin's found her unsung hero in an audio producer.

Culture An audio producer is this poet's unsung hero An audio producer is this poet's unsung hero Listen · 3:06 3:06 My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Poet Joy Ladin's found her unsung hero in an audio producer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor