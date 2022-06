Sen. Raphael Warnock on his new memoir 'A Way Out of No Way' and what gives him hope NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Sen. Raphael Warnock about his memoir A Way Out of No Way and how he proved himself wrong by winning a Georgia Senate seat as a Black Democrat.

Author Interviews Sen. Raphael Warnock on his new memoir 'A Way Out of No Way' and what gives him hope Sen. Raphael Warnock on his new memoir 'A Way Out of No Way' and what gives him hope Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Sen. Raphael Warnock about his memoir A Way Out of No Way and how he proved himself wrong by winning a Georgia Senate seat as a Black Democrat. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor