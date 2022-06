The pandemic caused a lifeguard shortage, whichs mean fewer swim lessons this summer Public pools all over the country are facing lifeguard and staff shortages this summer. It's a problem that's been exasperated by the pandemic. In Portland, Ore., pools are struggling to keep up.

National The pandemic caused a lifeguard shortage, whichs mean fewer swim lessons this summer The pandemic caused a lifeguard shortage, whichs mean fewer swim lessons this summer Listen · 3:38 3:38 Public pools all over the country are facing lifeguard and staff shortages this summer. It's a problem that's been exasperated by the pandemic. In Portland, Ore., pools are struggling to keep up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor