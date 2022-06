Kids can pet this dog visiting their classroom — but only after it sniffs for COVID A Massachusetts elementary school welcomes COVID-sniffing dogs. The animals were trained to detect COVID based on research showing that dogs could find a fungus on trees before the trees got sick.

A Massachusetts elementary school welcomes COVID-sniffing dogs. The animals were trained to detect COVID based on research showing that dogs could find a fungus on trees before the trees got sick.