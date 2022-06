4 states held primaries — with key races in Nevada and South Carolina Nevada is shaping up to be a crucial general election battleground. South Carolina's congressional races were the latest test of Donald Trump's influence on the GOP. He earned a split decision there.

Nevada is shaping up to be a crucial general election battleground. South Carolina's congressional races were the latest test of Donald Trump's influence on the GOP. He earned a split decision there.