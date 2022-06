High gas prices have people in Colorado changing their travel habits Skyrocketing gas prices in Colorado have people changing their spending and commuting habits. The record prices are forcing some to reevaluate summer travel plans.

National High gas prices have people in Colorado changing their travel habits High gas prices have people in Colorado changing their travel habits Listen · 3:48 3:48 Skyrocketing gas prices in Colorado have people changing their spending and commuting habits. The record prices are forcing some to reevaluate summer travel plans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor