The U.K. cancels the first flight to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda The intervention came from the European Court of Human Rights, which said the British plan had a chance of causing "irreversible harm."

Europe The U.K. cancels the first flight to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda The U.K. cancels the first flight to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda Listen · 2:03 2:03 The intervention came from the European Court of Human Rights, which said the British plan had a chance of causing "irreversible harm." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor