Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices A gas station in Rancho Cordova was charging only 69 cents a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99. The mistake cost the station $16,000 and the manager his job.

National Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices Listen · 0:27 0:27 A gas station in Rancho Cordova was charging only 69 cents a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99. The mistake cost the station $16,000 and the manager his job. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor