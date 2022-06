The Fed is expected to raise interest rates to get a grip on rising inflation The Federal Reserve wants to control inflation, and its number-one weapon is higher interest rates. The Fed is expected to announce another sharp jump in borrowing costs on Wednesday.

Economy