Southern Baptists respond to the widespread silencing of sexual abuse victims Thousands of Southern Baptists are in California for their annual meeting. The gathering comes weeks after a report on sexual abuse by Southern Baptist ministers shocked evangelical congregations.

Religion Southern Baptists respond to the widespread silencing of sexual abuse victims Southern Baptists respond to the widespread silencing of sexual abuse victims Listen · 2:12 2:12 Thousands of Southern Baptists are in California for their annual meeting. The gathering comes weeks after a report on sexual abuse by Southern Baptist ministers shocked evangelical congregations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor