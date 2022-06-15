Fangirls rule the internet in 'Everything I Need, I Get From You'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amelia Holowaty Krales/FSG Books Amelia Holowaty Krales/FSG Books

Fangirls often don't get taken seriously in pop culture. The prevailing image is a mass of screaming young women, obsessed only with proximity to the object of their devotion.

But in her new book, Everything I Need, I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It, culture reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany explores just how much fangirls have shaped online life. She talks with guest host B.A. Parker about how fans used Tumblr to transform internet culture, how being a One Direction fan enriched her own life and why fandom is more complicated than you might think.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Mendoza and Quinn O'Toole. Engingeering help came from Stu Rushfield. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at IBAM@npr.org.