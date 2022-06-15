Accessibility links
1A Remaking America: What The Jan. 6 Hearings Mean For Future Elections The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — and what led to it — will continue to share its findings later this week.

The committee highlighted how former President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, despite being told by his own staff that it was all a lie.

We ask election experts what they're watching for in the hearings and what all this means for future elections.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

1A Remaking America: What The Jan. 6 Hearings Mean For Future Elections

1A Remaking America: What The Jan. 6 Hearings Mean For Future Elections

Listen · 32:38
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1105282929/1105309781" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A House committee hopes to detail what happened leading up to insurrectionists breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Brent Stirton/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A House committee hopes to detail what happened leading up to insurrectionists breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — and what led to it — will continue to share its findings later this week.

The committee highlighted how former President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, despite being told by his own staff that it was all a lie.

What should we be watching for in the hearings and what does all this mean for future elections?

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Jessica Huseman and David Becker join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.