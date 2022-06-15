1A Remaking America: What The Jan. 6 Hearings Mean For Future Elections

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — and what led to it — will continue to share its findings later this week.

The committee highlighted how former President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, despite being told by his own staff that it was all a lie.

What should we be watching for in the hearings and what does all this mean for future elections?



This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Jessica Huseman and David Becker join us for the conversation.

