At annual meeting, Southern Baptist leaders make commitments to address sexual abuse At the Southern Baptists annual meeting, church leaders made modest commitments to address sexual abuse, after a recent bombshell report detailed how the denomination silenced sexual abuse survivors.

Religion At annual meeting, Southern Baptist leaders make commitments to address sexual abuse At annual meeting, Southern Baptist leaders make commitments to address sexual abuse Listen · 3:30 3:30 At the Southern Baptists annual meeting, church leaders made modest commitments to address sexual abuse, after a recent bombshell report detailed how the denomination silenced sexual abuse survivors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor