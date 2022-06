After 27 years, Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer Internet Explorer officially retires Thursday. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Margaret O'Mara, professor at the University of Washington, about the embattled web browser's long history.

Technology After 27 years, Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer After 27 years, Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer Listen · 4:11 4:11 Internet Explorer officially retires Thursday. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Margaret O'Mara, professor at the University of Washington, about the embattled web browser's long history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor