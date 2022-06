A prisoner is still in GITMO after he served his time. Now, he's suing for release NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Wells Dixon, a lawyer representing Guantánamo Bay prisoner Majid Khan, who recently sued the Biden administration over his imprisonment.

Law A prisoner is still in GITMO after he served his time. Now, he's suing for release 5:29