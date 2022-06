As DACA turns 10, some recipients are split between celebration and frustration Ten years ago, the Obama administration announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with DACA recipients Diana Pliego and Esder Chong about the past decade.

National As DACA turns 10, some recipients are split between celebration and frustration As DACA turns 10, some recipients are split between celebration and frustration Listen · 8:17 8:17 Ten years ago, the Obama administration announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with DACA recipients Diana Pliego and Esder Chong about the past decade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor