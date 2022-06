Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail Illinois' family service agency is routinely keeping wards of the state in Chicago's juvenile jails beyond their sentences — because of a lack of where to put them.

Illinois' family service agency is routinely keeping wards of the state in Chicago's juvenile jails beyond their sentences — because of a lack of where to put them.