Remembering Scott 'Scooter' Stewart, lost to COVID, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' Shannon Hunt remembers mechanic Scott "Scooter" Stewart of Shiloh, Ill., who died from COVID. She calls him her "bonus dad."

Obituaries Remembering Scott 'Scooter' Stewart, lost to COVID, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' Remembering Scott 'Scooter' Stewart, lost to COVID, with Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Free Bird' Listen · 4:32 4:32 Shannon Hunt remembers mechanic Scott "Scooter" Stewart of Shiloh, Ill., who died from COVID. She calls him her "bonus dad." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor