More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans Asian American college students are reigniting the fight for Asian American studies. Educators say increases in violence targeting Asian Amerians heightens the need.

National More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans Listen · 3:15 3:15 Asian American college students are reigniting the fight for Asian American studies. Educators say increases in violence targeting Asian Amerians heightens the need. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor