Semi-pro athlete for Toledo's Glass City Basketball Club helped save referee's life

During a playoff game, Myles Copeland, who's also a firefighter, had a different kind of assist. When a referee collapsed, he jumped in to start CPR until other first responders showed up.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Myles Copeland is a semi-pro athlete for the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club. During Saturday's playoff game, he racked up 2 points, 2 rebounds and a very different kind of assist. You see, Copeland is also a firefighter, so when a referee collapsed, he jumped in to start CPR until the other first responders could show up. The ref's doctors are prescribing heart surgery, which means Copeland quite literally made a lifesaving play. And the bonus - his team ended up winning their playoff game. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.