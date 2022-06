Semi-pro athlete for Toledo's Glass City Basketball Club helped save referee's life During a playoff game, Myles Copeland, who's also a firefighter, had a different kind of assist. When a referee collapsed, he jumped in to start CPR until other first responders showed up.

