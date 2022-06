Canada aims to provide medical technologies for deep space exploration Twenty teams in Canada received small grants to develop portable medical tools that could be used on long interplanetary space flights. They could also be useful in remote parts of Canada.

Space Canada aims to provide medical technologies for deep space exploration