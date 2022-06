A VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' has sold for $75,000 at auction It's from the collection of actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the movie. Wilson says he saved a copy because he was convinced that the VHS platform would be around forever.

Movies A VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' has sold for $75,000 at auction A VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' has sold for $75,000 at auction Listen · 0:28 0:28 It's from the collection of actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the movie. Wilson says he saved a copy because he was convinced that the VHS platform would be around forever. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor