Trials are finally wrapping up in the 'Fat Leonard' bribery case Over nine years, more than two dozen Naval officers have pleaded guilty to taking bribes to help Leonard Francis defraud the Navy in the "Fat Leonard" case. Now, the trials are finally wrapping up.

