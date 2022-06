Missing men were killed trying to warn of illegal activity threatening the Amazon It appears journalist Dom Phillips and researcher Bruno Pereira were killed reporting in the Amazon. Guardian environmental editor John Watts reflects on their work and why the region is so perilous.

Latin America Missing men were killed trying to warn of illegal activity threatening the Amazon