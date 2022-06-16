Accessibility links
Does 'Hardening Schools' Stop Mass Shootings? : 1A The senators behind a bipartisan gun legislation proposal hope to have the framework ready for a vote by next week.

The outline has the support of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans – enough to put it over the line for Senate approval.

But the current outline is vague – and no price tags are attached. It's unclear whether hammering out the details will lead to a drop in Republican support.

For now, the proposal plans to ramp up funding for state red-flag laws, mental health resources, and more school security.

Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing for "hardening schools."

We talk to experts about what that involves and whether it would prevent shootings.

Listen · 34:53
Germany Alech, a Miami-Dade Police officer, stands guard at the front entrance to the Kenwood K-8 Center in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Germany Alech, a Miami-Dade Police officer, stands guard at the front entrance to the Kenwood K-8 Center in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Republicans have pushed for "hardening schools" a lot in recent weeks. But what exactly does that involve? And does the strategy actually prevent shootings?

