Remembering character actor Philip Baker Hall Hall, who died June 12, appeared in the Paul Thomas Anderson films Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He also played a cop on the trail of overdue library books on Seinfeld. Originally broadcast in 2003.

Movie Interviews Remembering character actor Philip Baker Hall Remembering character actor Philip Baker Hall Listen · 12:13 12:13 Hall, who died June 12, appeared in the Paul Thomas Anderson films Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He also played a cop on the trail of overdue library books on Seinfeld. Originally broadcast in 2003. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor