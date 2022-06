News brief: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways, long COVID, student loan poll A recap of the 3rd hearing by the House Jan. 6 panel. There's a bit of good news coming out of research into long COVID. Americans support student loan forgiveness, but would rather rein in costs.

Politics News brief: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways, long COVID, student loan poll News brief: Jan. 6 hearing takeaways, long COVID, student loan poll Listen · 11:03 11:03 A recap of the 3rd hearing by the House Jan. 6 panel. There's a bit of good news coming out of research into long COVID. Americans support student loan forgiveness, but would rather rein in costs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor