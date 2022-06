The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer about the role Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, played in the lead up to the attack on the Capitol.

Law The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer about the role Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, played in the lead up to the attack on the Capitol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor