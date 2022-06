NBA Championship: Golden State defeats the Boston Celtics 103-90 The Golden State Warriors have clinched the team's fourth NBA title in eight years, decisively defeating the Boston Celtics on the road, 103-90, to win the seven-game championship series, 4-2.

