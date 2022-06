Independent coffee houses become hotspots for unionizing A small business owner in Milwaukee poured everything he had into opening the coffee shop of his dreams. His workers had dreams of their own — and they formed a union.

National Independent coffee houses become hotspots for unionizing Independent coffee houses become hotspots for unionizing Listen · 6:40 6:40 A small business owner in Milwaukee poured everything he had into opening the coffee shop of his dreams. His workers had dreams of their own — and they formed a union. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor