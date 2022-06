Republican Rep. Jacobs won't seek reelection after he changed his stance on guns NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of western New York. Jacobs decided not to seek another term in Congress after his support for gun control drew the ire of GOP colleagues.

Politics Republican Rep. Jacobs won't seek reelection after he changed his stance on guns NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of western New York. Jacobs decided not to seek another term in Congress after his support for gun control drew the ire of GOP colleagues.