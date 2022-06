Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight Alaska Airlines pilot Alejandra Moncayo took off for what seemed like a normal flight. During the trip, her girlfriend and co-worker, flight attendant Veronica Rojas, proposed and Moncayo said yes.

National Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight Listen · 0:28 0:28 Alaska Airlines pilot Alejandra Moncayo took off for what seemed like a normal flight. During the trip, her girlfriend and co-worker, flight attendant Veronica Rojas, proposed and Moncayo said yes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor