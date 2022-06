#2249: Sixty, Sexy and Single : The Best of Car Talk Ann from Minnesota needs a new car that helps her maintain her self image as 'sixty, sexy and single' without making her look like she's trying to compete with her daughter. '63 Dodge Darts are few and far between, so which of the other available convertibles on the market will suit Ann? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2249: Sixty, Sexy and Single #2249: Sixty, Sexy and Single Listen · 31:52 31:52 Ann from Minnesota needs a new car that helps her maintain her self image as 'sixty, sexy and single' without making her look like she's trying to compete with her daughter. '63 Dodge Darts are few and far between, so which of the other available convertibles on the market will suit Ann? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor