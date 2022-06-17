Accessibility links
Robin Thede is the showrunner, co-creator and star of the Emmy-winning series A Black Lady Sketch Show. The show just wrapped up its third season on HBO. Like the title suggests – A Black Lady Sketch Show is a sketch show created by and starring Black women. What makes the program so unique and rich is its specificity: Robin and her co-stars cover church politics, family reunion line dancing, and hair-care specific weather forecasts.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Robin Thede on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

The comedian on the latest season of the Emmy-winning show

Robin Thede, showrunner, creator and star of HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Tina Thorpe/HBO hide caption

Tina Thorpe/HBO

Robin Thede, showrunner, creator and star of HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

Tina Thorpe/HBO

Robin Thede keeps busy.

One of her earliest gigs was as head writer on Queen Latifah's daytime talk show. Robin's a Second City alum, and former host of the BET show The Rundown. As an actor she'ss appeared on Key & Peele, Insecure and Central Park.

In 2015, she was the first ever Black woman to be a head writer on a late night talk show: The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

These days, Robin is the showrunner, co-creator and star of the Emmy-winning series A Black Lady Sketch Show. The show just wrapped up its third season on HBO. Like the title suggests – A Black Lady Sketch Show is a sketch show created by and starring Black women.

What makes the program so unique and rich is its specificity: Robin and her co-stars cover church politics, family reunion line dancing and hair-care specific weather forecasts.

We chat with Robin about the latest season of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show and her time as head writer on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Plus, we get into her childhood. Robin grew up in a mostly white, suburban part of Iowa. She'll talk about the challenges that being biracial presented and why she identifies as Black today.