Corn and soybean crops are playing an outsized role in the rising cost of food Food prices are skyrocketing for lots of reasons, but corn and soybean crops play an outsized role. Those two touch most of the food Americans eat — and now cost double what they did two years ago.

National Corn and soybean crops are playing an outsized role in the rising cost of food Corn and soybean crops are playing an outsized role in the rising cost of food Listen · 3:52 3:52 Food prices are skyrocketing for lots of reasons, but corn and soybean crops play an outsized role. Those two touch most of the food Americans eat — and now cost double what they did two years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor