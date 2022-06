City of Amarillo, Texas, asks for help identifying U.A.O. — Unknown Amarillo Object Is it a human in a costume? Is it a raccoon or a coyote? A mysterious creature was spotted recently outside the Amarillo Zoo in Texas, and the city is asking the public for help identifying it.

